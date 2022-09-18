iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,917 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 10,313.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,664 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IYW opened at $79.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.59 and a 200-day moving average of $89.14. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.