Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Short Interest Update

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,748,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the August 15th total of 1,515,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Italgas from €5.90 ($6.02) to €5.40 ($5.51) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Italgas Stock Performance

Shares of Italgas stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. Italgas has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

About Italgas

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

