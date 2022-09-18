J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 386 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MKC opened at $79.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.51. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.67 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.53.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.