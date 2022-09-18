J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,406 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 16,362 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 19,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 229.3% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 18,704 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,716,000 after buying an additional 43,066 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:PWR opened at $137.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $93.91 and a one year high of $149.33. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.17.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

