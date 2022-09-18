J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,228 SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.09. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

