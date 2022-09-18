J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PREF. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:PREF opened at $17.55 on Friday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1 year low of $98.13 and a 1 year high of $101.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.03.

