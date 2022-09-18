J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $23.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.14.

