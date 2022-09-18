J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 94.9% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $24.00 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

