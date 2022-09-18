J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,070,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,191 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,023,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $65.53 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $119.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.22.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

