J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,162 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 9,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 239,100 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $45,395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $365,428.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,262. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $365,428.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 29,083 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,152. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.14.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.32 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

