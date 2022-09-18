J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 10,519 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

