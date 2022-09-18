J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 1,843 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $321,000.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

TAXF opened at $48.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.50. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

