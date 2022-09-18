J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 405 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $46.85. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $50.25.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.