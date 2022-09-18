J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 5,202 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,083,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $62.95 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $78.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.83.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

