J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHO. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 30,791 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 231.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

