J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.75.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.0 %

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Shares of NOC opened at $485.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $475.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.63. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $497.20. The stock has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.