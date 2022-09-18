J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 47.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.08.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.9 %

MS stock opened at $87.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.10. The firm has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.