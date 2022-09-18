J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after buying an additional 1,937,915 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,112,580,000 after purchasing an additional 255,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,664,776,000 after purchasing an additional 513,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,690,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $886,683,000 after purchasing an additional 47,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

General Electric Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $66.39 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.77. The firm has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

