J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $2,658,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 33.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,486,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,352,000 after buying an additional 368,747 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 70.9% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 315,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,064,000 after buying an additional 130,976 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $1,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.87. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $63.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.99.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OVV. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Ovintiv to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

