J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 91,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,595,000 after acquiring an additional 28,432 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $1,126,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

Shares of ADP opened at $233.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $97.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

