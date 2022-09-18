J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 60,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

MOAT opened at $64.38 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $60.93 and a 1-year high of $78.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.14.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.