J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 415,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.51 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

