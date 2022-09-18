J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 368.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Roblox by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Roblox by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Roblox by 1,882.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $22,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $41.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roblox news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $973,854.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,888,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,182 over the last three months. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBLX. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Roblox to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

