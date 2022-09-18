J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,081,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,992,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,327,000 after purchasing an additional 594,332 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day moving average is $58.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

