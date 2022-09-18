J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $820,000 Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.78.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ECL opened at $157.64 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

