J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $862,000 Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $7,701,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $1,873,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average of $53.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,058 shares of company stock valued at $289,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.