J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $927,000 Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth $26,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth $32,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Evergy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $67.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Evergy’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.51%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

