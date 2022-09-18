J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $928,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,268 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUV. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $107,911,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $92,502,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $28,509,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $25,462,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 5.9 %

NYSE LUV opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.06. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile



Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

