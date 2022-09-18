J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $960,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $86.43 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $182.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.58 and a 200 day moving average of $98.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

