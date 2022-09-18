J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 166,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 321,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,340,000 after purchasing an additional 80,010 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 57,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus reduced their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.08.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total transaction of $719,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,856,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total transaction of $719,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,856,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 653,048 shares of company stock worth $102,324,342. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna stock opened at $137.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.09. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $458.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.46 EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

