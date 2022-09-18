J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $315.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $339.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

