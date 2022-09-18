J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $792,000 in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYLD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 32,270.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 387,241 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $25.82.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.