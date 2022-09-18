J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $72.50 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.08.

