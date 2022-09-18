J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.8% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 52,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 119,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,366,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,289,334,000 after purchasing an additional 987,792 shares in the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.7% during the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $77.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $403.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $73.74 and a one year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

