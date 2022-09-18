J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average is $46.15. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.34 and a 52-week high of $49.23.

