J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 1.5 %

AMGN stock opened at $231.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.47.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.