J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,234,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,188,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,514,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $272.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.06. The company has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.63.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

