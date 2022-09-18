J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,540 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,449 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $31.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

