J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 407 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,954 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $2,135,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays cut their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.58.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $121.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.59. The firm has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.41 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.