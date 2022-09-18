J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBB. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 686.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $122.96 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $174.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.50.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.