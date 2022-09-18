J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating) by 237.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 1,103.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the first quarter valued at about $296,000.

Get SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VLU opened at $136.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $160.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.63.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.