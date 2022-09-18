J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 117.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,335,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,220,000 after buying an additional 3,809,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,440,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,089,000 after buying an additional 74,249 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,323,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,133,000 after buying an additional 74,239 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,952,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,293,000 after buying an additional 106,708 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,060,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.27. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $51.25.

