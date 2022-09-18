J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS ICF opened at $59.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.22. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.