J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,303 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,897,000 after buying an additional 722,076 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $42,483,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 8,087.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,199,000 after purchasing an additional 315,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC opened at $84.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.18 and a 200-day moving average of $83.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $89.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.061 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPC. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

