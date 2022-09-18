J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,575 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFAV opened at $60.56 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.32.

