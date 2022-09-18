J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 2,028 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

GSY stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $50.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.68.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.