J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 2,922 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 32,507 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

IYY stock opened at $95.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.01 and its 200 day moving average is $100.91. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $88.73 and a 1-year high of $118.98.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

