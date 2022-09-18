J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 375 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $213.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $199.56 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

