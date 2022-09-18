J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 641 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.15.

Shares of KMB opened at $122.02 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.36.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

