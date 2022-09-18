J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 949 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,980,000 after purchasing an additional 624,549 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,458,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,313,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,515 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,175,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $783,509,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 2.3 %

KKR opened at $48.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.69. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.04.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 18,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,492.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,492.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

